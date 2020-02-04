Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend the first event together after the drama

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
Everything seems fine between Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel.
Last night, the married couple made a public appearance together in The sinner Premiere of the third season in Los Angeles, marking its slow but steady return to the spotlight after the public drama with Timberlake & # 39; s Palm tree co-star, Alisha Wainright.
Biel, who starred The sinnerThe first season and now he is one of the producers of the program, he walked alone on the red carpet of the premiere and met Timberlake within the event, where they posed for the photos.
the Seventh sky the alum looked more elegant than ever with a black and white check blazer, a buttoned white blouse, a black pencil skirt, black shoes and hanging earrings. His hair was combed in an elegant and loose bun at the top of his head. Timberlake opted for a similar pattern, although his navy blue check suit was more subtle than his wife's blazer.
The couple looked as happy as ever in the photos, so it seems they have overcome their difficulties.
In November, the singer made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Wainwright during a group tour with the Palm tree to emit. In another picture of the night in New Orleans, Wainwright's hand is seen resting on Timberlake's thigh.
A source told E! News at the time that "there was absolutely nothing between them,quot;, but a few weeks later, Timberlake took the narrative in his own hands when addressing the photos on Instagram. In his comments, he said the photos were the result of a drunken night in which he acted irresponsibly, but said there was nothing deeper between him and his co-star.
"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address the recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he began.
"A few weeks ago I showed a strong lapse in the trial, but let me be clear, nothing happened between my co-star and me," the star continued. "I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having gone through such a shameful situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father that I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to work at Palmer. I am eager to continue making this film and excited for people to see it. "
A source told E! The news that Timberlake felt that public apology was necessary because of how public the drama was. Basically, I wanted to eat crow in an effort to compensate for Biel's shame.
"It feels terrible that this happened and put Jessica under public scrutiny," the source said. "He knows she doesn't deserve any of this and that he was wrong."
While the insider information continued, Timberlake "waits to address what happened and publicly apologizing to her so they can leave this behind and start moving forward. Justin feels that the story is not dying and hopes that this is the end of it. ". he always tries to keep his private life private, but he knows he made a big mistake in public and now he has to recognize it. "
In the time since their apology, the couple (who married in 2012 and share a 4-year-old son, Silas) have been happy having dinner together and showing public displays of affection on Instagram. Yes, they are fine!
