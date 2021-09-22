Justin Sun Joins! By CoinQuora

- Virtue Poker will host a Celebrity Charity Poker Tournament.
- The participants will include big names like Justin Sun and many more.
- The winning hand for each knockout is between $2,500 and $25,000.
On September 26, Virtue Poker will host a Celebrity Charity Poker Tournament. The participants will include Hall of Fame (HOF) player, Phil Ivey, HOF NBA player Paul Pierce, YouTube phenom Mr. Beast, TRON founder Justin Sun, Hollywood star Vince Vaughn, Polygon Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal, and Co-Founder Joe Lubin.
Apart from this, Virtue Poker is launching a Binance Mysterybox collection on September 23 – representing each card in a 52 card deck. The winning hand for each knockout during the Celebrity Event will have an award between $2,500 and $25,000.
