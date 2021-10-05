Justin Hartley’s Wife Sofia Pernas Talks Expanding Family: Interview – Hollywood Life

Justin Hartley and wife Sofia Pernas speak to HollywoodLife about their secret COVID-19 wedding and potential plans to expand their family.



Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ marriage admittedly has an unconventional timeline due to COVID-19. The former Young and the Restless co-stars tied the knot in May 2021 after about a year of dating. The stars spoke to HollywoodLife about the “backwards” romance timeline as a result of falling in love during lockdown at the annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles on October 2 — and dished on whether they had plans to expand their family.

Sofia, 32, said it was “too early to tell” in regards to expanding their family, explaining to HL, “We just got married. We’re enjoying being together and being able to go on vacation. It‘s hilarious. Technically our first date was a year after we were together because that was when the world opened up,” the actress said.

“We just went on vacation so it‘s one of those things that it‘s backwards,” Sofia continued. “We fell in love and we now get to do all the fun stuff that couples do. So we’re just enjoying that.” While many would have qualms about getting married during a global pandemic, Sofia called their experience “awesome,” explaining that the lockdown only strengthened their relationship.

“You always have these ideas as a little girl about what marriage is, and then you meet the love of your life and all those ideas sort of go by the wayside,” Sofia told HL. “I was just saying to him, ’24/7 during the pandemic, no 9 to 5, no getting to set where you could chill with the girls.’ It was just him and I all the time and you really get to see the person.”

She added, “It really was one of those things where you don’t go on vacations right away, get to know the person, don’t distract from who they are, and get to know them.” Justin, 44, echoed his wife’s sentiments, calling a pandemic marriage “hanging out with my best friend.” The star of This Is Us is gearing up for the sixth and final season of the NBC hit — and no surprise here, but he remained mum when asked for updates.

“It feels good,” Justin said of going into the final season. “I wish I could spill more but I can’t. It feels good. We’re wrapping it up. I think everyone will be satisfied.”