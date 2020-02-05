Justin Bieber talks about his drug use in a new documentary

Justin Bieber's new documentary, Justin Bieber: Season is out, and "Yummy,quot; spoke quite frankly about his previous drug use.

In the document, Bieber admits that he smokes his first blunt at age 12 or 13, before becoming addicted to the pills.

"It was just an escape for me," Bieber said. "I was young, like everyone in the industry or in the world, who experiences. But my experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and many things, so then you have all these people to me around waiting and wanting things from me, knowing that I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live. "

The pop singer regularly made headlines for his bad boy behavior, but Bieber finally reached a point where he knew he had to stop:

"I decided to stop because … I was like, dying," he said. "My security entered the room at night to control my pulse. People don't know how bad it got. It was really scary."

See a clip of the document below.