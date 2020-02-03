Justin Bieber talks about his battle against drug abuse, mental illness and Lyme disease

Justin Bieber He will not let his past become the model for his future.
The pop star appears with his wife Hailey Biebermanager Scooter braun and several other members of his intimate circle in the most telling episode of his YouTube documentary series. Titled "The Dark Season," Justin speaks candidly about his trip to get sober and regain his mental, physical and spiritual health after years of turmoil.
On gradually becoming addicted to drugs:
Bieber says he smoked pot for the first time at age 13, which he became "dependent,quot; as a teenager. He eventually progressed to much more lethal substances, and the 25-year-old recalled: "There was a time when I was taking sips, taking pills, making Molly, mushrooms, everything." He describes it as an "escape," explaining: "I was young, like everyone in the industry and people in the world who experience and do normal and growing things. But my experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exhibition. I had a lot of money and many things. "
On the lasting impact of his troubled childhood:
Looking back, Bieber attributes his education to the behavior he exhibited during 2013 and 2014, which involved multiple acts of vandalism, assault and arrests for DUI. "I began to value the wrong things in this business, because there were things hanging in front of me," he says about that moment in his life. "If I get this, I will be happy. If I do this, I will be happy. These are things that I think many people with safe homes learn at an early age. I never heard that security in a family,quot; I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and responsibility. "
"My parents never gave me those tools to be a good team player," Bieber says later.
Upon reaching its breaking point and reconnecting with Hailey:
It wasn't until Bieber said he felt "want to die,quot; that he decided to clean himself. Remembering a particularly serious moment, he reveals: "My security was entering my room at night to control my pulse. People don't know how bad it got. It was legitimately crazy, scary. I woke up in the morning and the first thing I did was to take pills and smoke a joint and start my day. It scared me. "
Hailey, whom he married last year, didn't get involved in Justin's personal life "until he decided to get sober," she says.
About treating your mental health:
Bieber's struggle with anxiety and depression is not a new revelation, but the extent to which he is treating it may surprise some fans. In addition to taking antidepressants, the singer relies on hyperbaric oxygen therapy to relieve stress. Bieber has an oxygen chamber that he uses both at home and in the recording studio. He also works closely with the brain disorders specialist Dr. Daniel Amen, who appears mainly in the episode.
About his battle against Lyme disease and another devastating diagnosis:
After suffering a decrease in energy levels, Bieber says he underwent a series of comprehensive tests in 2019 that revealed he has Lyme disease and Epstein-barr, a monkey-related virus. The cameras follow Bieber while undergoing NAD IV therapy, which has become a regular part of his regimen towards healing. "I am committed to improving and committed to doing whatever I have to do, whether inconvenient or not, because I know that it is ultimately not just for me," he shares. "Being the best I will help me to be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can be. And for all the fans who want to enjoy the music I do. I can't do it if I'm not healthy. I haven't been healthy for a long time. "
In his message to others like him:
Bieber understands that he is not alone in his struggle. That's why he wants others to know: "Sometimes, when life throws you things you can't control, your natural attitude is to be upset or disappointed or discouraged. When you fight against those feelings, those are just feelings at the end of the day , and you choose to put your effort into your work or your passion … Just being here and forcing me to get out of bed … Some people may not find it so difficult to get out of bed, but it has been very difficult for me to get out of bed. I know that many people feel the same, so I just want to say that you are not alone. There are people who are going through this with you. Life is worth living. If you are not going to give up, the only thing you must do is move on. "
