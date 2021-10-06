Justin Bieber Is Selling Weed Named After Song Peaches

He joins celebs like Jay-Z and Seth Rogen by launching a cannabis collection.

Another day, another weed brand from a celebrity. This time around, from Justin Bieber.


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Yup, the singer is partnering with Palms, a cannabis brand whose aim is to “elevate the stereotypical ‘stoner’ experience by providing a sophisticated and thoughtful product fit for a night on the town or a quiet evening at home.”


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

OK, but, like, what is wrong with the “stereotypical ‘stoner’ experience” though? It’s given us Seth Rogen movies!

His line will feature a “high-end” premium pre-rolled joint pack of seven (0.5 grams per joint), as well as a custom Bic lighter branded with and inspired by his hit single “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable,” Bieber told Vogue. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

The limited edition collection will be available in states where recreational cannabis is legal, such as Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

“Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying,” Justin said about his journey with the substance. “But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.”

And while a portion of the proceeds will go toward charitable organizations — such as Veterans Walk and Talk, which advocates for the medicinal use of cannabis for veterans, and the Last Prisoner Project, which is dedicated to criminal justice reform around cannabis convictions — many fans are still not happy with yet another celebrity invading the cannabis space. Particularly, as hundreds of Black and brown people continue to disproportionately serve prison sentences for minor drug offenses.

I need every single BIPOC jailed for non-violent marijuana charges out now. https://t.co/4VpxKJsh0J


Twitter: @AstralTeaTime / Nylon Magazine / Via Twitter: @AstralTeaTime

On average, Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession than white people. And, people who are looking to re-enter the industry after legalization may find themselves unable to do so as a result of past drug convictions which have not yet been or won’t be expunged.

As of summer 2020, a total of 40,000 people are incarcerated on cannabis charges — all while the luxury cannabis sector is booming. That same year, Insider reported that 600,000 people were charged with cannabis possession, and that the legal industry is overwhelmingly dominated by white male CEOs.

Ah yet another yt boy going into the weed business but we still got people incarcerated for this bullshit. Pisses me off to no end really https://t.co/RQ3qNdtpoX


Twitter: @clairethecow / Complex / Via Twitter: @clairethecow

the fact that there are people—particularly people of color—in jail for cannabis as we speak, and this article isn’t satire… https://t.co/QU0qQ4zrJm


Twitter: @gwnerdy / CNN / Via Twitter: @gwnerdy

However, others, including weed icon and actor Tommy Chong, were thrilled at the news and praised the charitable side of the line.


Tommy Chong / Rolling Stone / Via Twitter: @tommychong


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation, Christopher Polk / Getty Images, Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

You can check out a full list here.

Will you be buying Peaches? LMK in the comments!

