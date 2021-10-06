Justin Bieber Is Selling Weed Named After Song Peaches

He joins celebs like Jay-Z and Seth Rogen by launching a cannabis collection.
Yup, the singer is partnering with Palms, a cannabis brand whose aim is to “elevate the stereotypical ‘stoner’ experience by providing a sophisticated and thoughtful product fit for a night on the town or a quiet evening at home.”
His line will feature a “high-end” premium pre-rolled joint pack of seven (0.5 grams per joint), as well as a custom Bic lighter branded with and inspired by his hit single “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon.
“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable,” Bieber told Vogue. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”
The limited edition collection will be available in states where recreational cannabis is legal, such as Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Nevada.
“Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying,” Justin said about his journey with the substance. “But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.”
And while a portion of the proceeds will go toward charitable organizations — such as Veterans Walk and Talk, which advocates for the medicinal use of cannabis for veterans, and the Last Prisoner Project, which is dedicated to criminal justice reform around cannabis convictions — many fans are still not happy with yet another celebrity invading the cannabis space. Particularly, as hundreds of Black and brown people continue to disproportionately serve prison sentences for minor drug offenses.
However, others, including weed icon and actor Tommy Chong, were thrilled at the news and praised the charitable side of the line.
Will you be buying Peaches? LMK in the comments!
