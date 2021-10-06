Justin Bieber Is Selling Weed Named After Song Peaches



On average, Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession than white people. And, people who are looking to re-enter the industry after legalization may find themselves unable to do so as a result of past drug convictions which have not yet been or won’t be expunged.

As of summer 2020, a total of 40,000 people are incarcerated on cannabis charges — all while the luxury cannabis sector is booming. That same year, Insider reported that 600,000 people were charged with cannabis possession, and that the legal industry is overwhelmingly dominated by white male CEOs.