Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Heckled About Selena Gomez At Met Gala – Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin’s cousin Ireland came to her defense after overzealous fans heckled her and Justin Bieber about his ex, Selena Gomez, at the Met Gala.

Never go against the family. That appears to be the motto Ireland Baldwin is living by after a crowd of excited fans heckled Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber about Selena Gomez at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13. A TikTok video Hailey posted on the platform showed the famous couple walking the carpet as fans could be heard chanting, “Selena! Selena! Selena!”

It appears Hailey reposted the video from another TikToker who wrote across the video, “selena gomez fans camped outside of the met trying to ruin Justin and hailey’s red carpet moment.” Hailey’s repost of the video was captioned, “DISGUSTING.” Ireland, Hailey’s cousin and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, swiftly came to her in-laws’ defense by commenting, “They’re one of the happiest and most in love couples I’ve ever gotten the chance to be around. They don’t care about them”.

This is hardly the first time the model-musician couple has been harassed by fans still bitter about Justin’s marriage to Hailey after dating Selena on and off for almost ten years. In December 2020, a fan’s video urging people to flood Justin’s Instagram Live with “Jelena” comments sparked a response from the “Lonely” singer, calling the fan’s video “unhealthy and sad,” at the time. “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day,” Justin — who married Hailey, 24, in 2018 — wrote via his Instagram story on Thursday, Dec. 3. There have been several other instances of fans attacking the model since she and Justin married, but the couple continue to take it stride, at times calling for prayer and light.

In the meantime, Selena has been busy working on her career — and herself — in the years since she and Justin split. Selena’s 2020 album, Rare, featured her most vulnerable hit single to date, Lose You to Love Me, which ushered in a new chapter for the Disney Channel alum. Since then Selena has appeared in multiple television projects, including HBO Max’s Selena + Chef cooking show series, plus she’s starring in Hulu’s 2021 murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, opposite comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.