Justin Bieber Appears To Wear SKIMS Thanks To Billboard Mistake: Photo – Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber’s new Balenciaga ad started getting put up on the side of Andaz West Hollywood hotel on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip on Aug. 30, but a mishap left him wearing SKIMS.

If you weren’t paying super close attention to Justin Bieber‘s new Balenciaga ad while driving down Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip this week, you’d probably assume the singer was showing off his toned legs on his new billboard on the side of Andaz West Hollywood hotel. But once you take a closer look, you’ll see that’s not the case.

On Monday, Aug. 30, crews began setting up Justin’s new ad, but while the top half showed Justin’s gorgeous face and part of his torso, the bottom part of the photo showed the legs of a SKIMS shape wear model wearing grey underwear and crew socks.

The two photos actually lined up pretty perfectly and they created a hilarious new image that started going viral on social media. “Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “I’m so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny”.

Even fellow celebrity Jacob Elordi shared the image of the billboard mishap on his Instagram Story, as he couldn’t help but poke fun at the awkward new photo.

Fortunately for Justin, crews added the singer’s bottom half by sundown on Tuesday. So now, Justin can be seen in a pair of black sweatpants and running shoes — not skimpy grey underwear and crew socks.

IM SO SORRY FOR LAUGHING BUT THIS IS WAY TOO FUNNY 😭😭✋🏻💀 pic.twitter.com/U6IyG9c4LC — nazlı ˚ ༘♡ ⋆｡˚|| mads follows!!! (@bloodlinegrandw) August 31, 2021

Thus far, neither Justin nor SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian have commented on the mishap, but we almost wonder if the mishap was planned to bring more attention to the brands. Wouldn’t that be pretty perfect?