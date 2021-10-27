Justice Department probes Visa’s relationships with fintech companies

(Reuters) – The Justice Department is probing Visa Inc (NYSE:)’s relationships with large fintech companies as part of its antitrust investigation of the card giant, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-probes-visas-relationships-with-fintech-firms-11635358833?st=y32csqd9o1sexp8&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Visa, which reported its quarterly results on Tuesday, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
