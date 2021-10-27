Justice Department probes Visa’s relationships with fintech companies – WSJ

Article content

The Justice Department is probing Visa Inc’s relationships with large fintech companies as part of its antitrust investigation of the card giant, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-probes-visas-relationships-with-fintech-firms-11635358833?st=y32csqd9o1sexp8&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Visa, which reported its quarterly results on Tuesday, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)