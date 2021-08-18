Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — British inflation fell to the Bank of England’s 2% target last month in an unexpectedly sharp slowdown that economists said was most likely a blip as the reopening of the economy after lockdown drives prices higher. Economists polled by Reuters had expected Wednesday’s official data to show a 2.3% rise in consumer prices in July following a 2.5% rise in June. Sterling showed little reaction to the figures as investors judged they were unlikely to alter the rising trend for inflation and would not sway Bank of England policymakers much.

Article content Earlier this month the BoE said it expected to tighten monetary policy moderately over the next three years. July’s slowdown in inflation reflected a jump in prices in the same month last year when Britain’s economy was emerging from its first coronavirus lockdown. Prices of clothing and footwear and computers, games and toys also dragged on the rate of price growth last month, the Office for National Statistics said. “The fall in year-on-year inflation last month masks the strength of inflationary pressures currently within the UK economy,” Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said. Earlier this month the BoE said it expected inflation to jump to 4.0% around the end of the year, which would be a decade high. But the BoE stuck to its view that the acceleration of inflation would prove to be temporary.