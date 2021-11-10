Jury orders Bayer to pay $62 million over contaminated school building By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) – A jury on Wednesday ordered Bayer AG (DE:) to pay $62 million to students and others who say they were exposed to toxic chemicals made by the company’s predecessor, Monsanto (NYSE:) Co, in a school building in Washington state.

    The verdict was the second against Bayer (OTC:) over polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in Monroe, Washington’s Sky Valley Education Center.

A trial involving three teachers ended in a $185 million verdict in July, including $135 million in punitive damages, which Bayer is appealing.

