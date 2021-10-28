Jury Awards $10M To Man Who Says He Was Fired Because He Is White

In today’s society, where diversity and inclusion seem to be a priority for many companies, one man, David Duvall, alleges he was fired because of it and was just awarded $10 million in a lawsuit.

According to NBC News, David Duvall, a white hospital executive, filed a lawsuit and alleged his employer fired him because he’s a white man. As a result, a North Carolina jury awarded him a $10 million judgement.

In 2019, David Duvall sued Novant Health, Inc. ”after he was fired as senior vice president of marketing and communications the previous year,” NBC News reports.

Duvall alleged he was fired without reason “as part of an intentional campaign to promote diversity in its management ranks.” He also alleged he was fired because of his sex and gender.

The Winston-Salem based company denies the allegations. Novant Health, Inc. says that Duvall was fired for inadequate performance and delegating critical tasks to those he managed.

“We are extremely disappointed in the verdict, as we believe it is not supported by the evidence presented at trial, which includes our reason for Mr. Duvall’s termination,” a Novant Health spokesperson said in a statement. “We will pursue all legal options, including appeal.”

Duvall also alleged that he was fired just before his fifth anniversary with the company, where he would be “entitled” to a larger severance package. He says he was replaced by a Black woman and a white woman. Duvall also stated the firing violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Luke Largess, Duvall’s attorney, told NBC News that the former executive was fired days before his fifth anniversary when he would be entitled to greater severance.

“The message is not to abandon diversity and inclusion, it’s to do it legally,” Largess said.

Ultimately, the jury felt that race or sex was a factor in Duvall’s termination.

