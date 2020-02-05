Jurors show naked images of their genitals & # 39; deformed & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML33b96583eeb43ae97efe73c6576979b711% %MINIFYHTML33b96583eeb43ae97efe73c6576979b712%

WENN / Instar

The presentation of the five nude images of the dishonored producer comes after the jury heard the testimonies of Jessica Mann and Emanuela Postacchini.

Up News Info –

Jurors at the trial for sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein were shown nude images of the movie's mogul on Tuesday, February 4, to corroborate the descriptions of the accusers of their "deformed" genitals.

Towards the end of the day, after the jury heard the testimonies of Jessica Mann Y Emanuela Postacchini, who claimed that the dishonored producer pressured them to have a threesome with him, the panel was shown five photos of 67-year-old nudes.

%MINIFYHTML33b96583eeb43ae97efe73c6576979b713% %MINIFYHTML33b96583eeb43ae97efe73c6576979b714%

Despite the fact that Weinstein's lawyer had argued strongly against the jury being shown the images, they were presented as evidence on Tuesday, following Mann's description of his odd-looking genitals.

%MINIFYHTML33b96583eeb43ae97efe73c6576979b715% %MINIFYHTML33b96583eeb43ae97efe73c6576979b716%

"The first time I saw him completely naked, I felt he thought I was deformed and intersex," he said during a previous testimony as part of the trial. "He has extreme scars that he didn't know if maybe he was a burn victim. He has no testicles and looks like he has a vagina."

When the images were shown, the New York Post gossip column, Page Six, reported that one of the Manhattan Supreme Court jurors "grimaced," while another woman on the panel raised her eyebrows and a member The jury opened his eyes. widely".

The images were among the 72 shots taken on June 18, 2018 by the photographer of the Manhattan district attorney, Yakov Mandelman, as part of the investigation of the prosecutor of the criminal case against Weinstein, who was asked if they "represented with enough precision how the defendant looked. " He answered yes.

When he left the court after the day's proceedings, a reporter asked Weinstein if the photos were of him naked.

"No, it was Playboy," he replied, laughing.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault related to encounters with Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2013 and 2006.

The producer, who argues that all sexual acts were consensual, faces life behind bars if convicted.

The trial continues.