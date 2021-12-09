Jurors In Jussie Smollett’s Trial Wrap Up The First Day Of Deliberations

As the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago continues, many people are waiting to see what the outcome holds and if the actor is going to jail. However, we’re going to be waiting for another day because, after nearly two and a half hours, jurors have not come to a decision. As we previously reported, the actor was charged with six felony counts for allegedly staging a fake hate crime in January 2019 and falsely reporting it to police.

A lot of tea has been spilling, and today, during closing arguments before deliberations began, it was no different. According to CNN, special prosecutor Dan Webb accused Jussie of lying under oath. He brought out the receipts and laid out six key pieces of evidence, which he said proved the former ‘Empire’ star planned the fake attack with the assistance of Bola and Ola Osundairo, two acquaintances from the show.

“He was hoping the Osundairo brothers would not cooperate with the police,” said Prosecutor Webb. “He got exposed, and now we’re in a trial. That’s what happened.” Defense attorney Nenye Uche also had some interesting remarks for the Osundairo brothers. He called them intelligent criminals who were interested only in going after a famous celebrity’s money and their own fame. Attorney Uche said, “They lied to this court. They lied to this jury. They’re criminals. They’re the worst type of criminals.”

Each day of the trial becomes more entertaining. As we reported, Jussie took the stand yesterday and denied any wrongdoing in the controversial incident. So far, the 39-Year-Old has pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

The jury is headed back to court tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. Roommates, do you think Jussie Smollett will be convicted?

