Juror dismissed in Rittenhouse trial for joke about Jacob Blake shooting By Reuters

© Reuters. Kyle Rittenhouse attends his trial in Kenosha (Wisconsin) Circuit Court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. November 3, 2021. Mark Hertzberg/POOL via REUTERS
(Reuters) – The judge in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse dismissed a juror on Thursday because he told a joke about the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man whose shooting by a police officer had sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin at the heart of the trial.
“The public needs to be confident that this is a fair trial,” Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder told the juror, a white man who declined to repeat the joke he told to a sheriff’s deputy outside the courtroom earlier in the week.
