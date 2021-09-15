Jurnee Smollett Penned Heartfelt Tribute To Michael K. Williams

He may be gone but never forgotten. ❤️
Many celebrities have paid tribute to the star, and on Wednesday, his co-star Jurnee Smollett penned a touching message to the actor.
“My brother, my heart hurts so,” she wrote alongside a black and white image of the late star. “A part of my brain refuses to accept it…shitty part about grief — it goes in stages. For me, it started w/ denial.”
She shared her reaction to his passing and how she found out about the upsetting news.
“When [Jake Smollett] called to tell me, my brain went ‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael,'” she shared. “And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he’s gone.”
Michael was nominated for an Emmy for his work on their show Lovecraft Country, and Jurnee shared that he was supposed to be in LA this week, celebrating the big night Sunday.
“He was supposed to see how big Hunter is, we were gonna dance, celebrate, cry,” she said. “Instead our brother was laid to rest today. I still can’t make sense of it. Perhaps it’s selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it…”
Jurnee also shared a fond memory of the two on set, and finished with what she’ll remember most about her friend.
“I’ll miss you when I listen to @raphael_saadiq, Jimmy Lee, or hear @deepakchopra 21-day meditations, or when I try that one yoga pose you gave me tips on…your soft, baritone voice saying ‘Hey Kiddo.'”
She continued, “I take comfort in knowing that you’re finally free, somewhere dancing, being mighty, showing the angels how to really get it. Btw — You still owe me that dance…& our Bulls Jerseys. I love you.”
Rest in power, Mr. Williams.
