Jurgen Klopp left & # 39; buzzing & # 39; for the youngest team of the Liverpool FA Cup | Soccer news

James Milner in the locker room while his teammates are on vacation

















Liverpool's Under-23 team fully deserved its FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury, says head coach Neil Critchley, who reveals that Jurgen Klopp had already sent his joy.

Jurgen Klopp sent congratulatory messages after staying away from Anfield, as the youngest team in Liverpool's history beat Shrewsbury 1-0 in their fourth-round FA Cup round.

The coach and his team were controversially absent in their scheduled mid-season break, but the German still maintained contact with the coaching staff and players and had a skilled substitute at James Milner offering his experience and expertise in closed quarters.

While his teammates are currently on vacation, the veteran Liverpool midfielder stayed home for a few more days to continue his rehabilitation of a hamstring injury before taking a break, but wanted to offer his support in a more substantial way.

"He trained with us yesterday and asked if he could come. I think the answer is & # 39; Yes, of course you can & # 39;. It was very respectful to ask," said coach under 23, Neil Critchley, who He led the team at Anfield in the absence of Klopp.

"Then he said & # 39; can I enter the locker room? & # 39 ;. What do you think? & # 39; Of course & # 39 ;.

"I was giving advice, I was right behind the players. I was vocal in the locker room. I was lively. I was vocal behind me, I could hear it."

"I was really delighted how the boys performed and I can't thank you enough."

Klopp, as he did in December when he was away with the first team at the Club World Cup in Qatar, watched the game from afar and offered his support by phone.

"The boss was in touch this afternoon with some words of advice and encouragement," Critchley added after the own goal of former Manchester United academy graduate Ro-Shaun Williams resolved the tie in the middle of the second half.

We have given Jurgen a game against Chelsea to wait. Neil Critchley

"We received a message from the staff that he is delighted with the performance and is excited. We have given him a match against Chelsea to wait."

"It just gives you total clarity, belief, play Liverpool style, go for it. And that's what the first team does. It's us, that's how we play, this is what we defend and you better be ready for it . "

Liverpool's initial lineup had an average age of 19 years and 102 days, contained three debutants and had 36 high-level appearances among them, but they dominated a game and deserved their victory and a lap of honor in front of a crowd of 53,000 spectators . .

"We played the game with real maturity. I was really impressed with how we face the physical side of the game, the first balls, the second balls, much better than the Aston Villa game," added Critchley.

"More than 90 minutes we had better opportunities and we were the deserved winners."