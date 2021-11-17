Jump-Starting Indigenous Connectivity: Webinar on Real-World Projects

In its goal to promote a trusted internet for Canadians, CIRA is confronting a daily reality for Indigenous communities, says webinar panelist Dr. Randy Radney , Education Manager, Tŝilhqot’in National Government, B.C. “We welcome this new focus for CIRA,” stated Dr. Radney, “With its special emphasis on funding internet-related projects that benefit Indigenous communities.” The Tŝilhqot’in project is a CIRA-funded demo of an innovative way to connect remote communities, supported by non-profit i -VALLEY Association and Rock Networks Inc .

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) invites interested parties and fund-raisers to hear about the journey of three inspiring, Indigenous-led projects that will help bridge the digital divide – and learn what can be done to keep the momentum going.

Other panelists include Christine Smith-Martin , Executive Director, Coastal First Nations – Great Bear Initiative Society, and Denise Williams , CEO, First Nations Technology Council. The moderator is Madeleine Redfern , Chief Operating Officer at CanArctic Inuit Networks, and former Mayor of Iqaluit.

They will focus on a real-world path to:

Learn about Indigenous-led internet projects where communities are taking internet issues into their own hands.

Learn about CIRA’s Community Investment Program and the new emphasis being placed on funding internet-related projects that benefit Indigenous communities.

Support the path to reconciliation: CIRA will donate $10 to the National Centre on Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) on behalf of each person who attends this event.

The webinar is being held:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Panel: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Please follow this link to attend; there is no charge:

https://member.cira.ca/Events/Virtual_Meet-up/November_2021.aspx?WebsiteKey=fd912e04-394b-40ac-8034-b73df704c340

Barry Gander

Co-Founder, i-VALLEY

Barry.Gander@i-Valley.ca