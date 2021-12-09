Julie Teases Savannah About Kids & A Boyfriend – Hollywood Life

Julie and Savannah Chrisley head to the zoo in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ Savannah admits she ‘can’t wait’ to have kids, but Julie tells her that she needs a boyfriend first.

The Chrisleys are taking a trip to the zoo in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 9 episode of Chrisley Knows Best. “I can’t wait to have kids, and it’s going to make all this so much more fun,” Savannah Chrisley tells her mom at the zoo. Julie Chrisley quips, “You know you need a boyfriend first, right.”

Savannah and Julie walk up to see Nanny Faye auditioning to be a zoo tour guide. They know this is going to be very interesting. Since this is Nanny Faye we’re talking about, she does think in her own Nanny Faye way. You never know what to expect.

Nanny Faye goes off on a tangent and says that one of the male kangaroos, Ruben, has a “love triangle going on with all these females.” She adds that Matilda, one of the female kangaroos, is “loose.” The tour guide is stunned.

“Those kids didn’t know what to think,” Julie tells Todd Chrisley after Nanny Faye’s audition. Todd admits that he had tried to explain to Nanny Faye that she couldn’t go this far, but she didn’t listen. “I told her they were not ready for her spice,” Todd says.

Nanny Faye doesn’t stop there. She tells the zoogoers that Ruben doesn’t like “skinny ones” and appreciates a female kangaroo with some meat on her bones. The tour guide just puts her head in her hand and asks for the next tour guide to audition.

As Nanny Faye steps back into the crowd, she quips, “I’m just telling it like it is.” You have to admit, Nanny Faye’s stories are never boring, that’s for sure.

The official synopsis for the December 9 episode reads, “Faye goes rogue when volunteering at the zoo; Chase realizes his baseball glory days are over.” Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.