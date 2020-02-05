Julie Bowen plans to skip the crying festival of the modern family

Julie Bowen has already cried at the end of Modern Family"Just don't expect me to do it at the right time."

"I've cried a lot, but it comes out of nowhere. Every time someone wants me to cry for that, I can't," Bowen said. Ellen Degeneres in The Ellen DeGeneres show.

But she already has plans for the last day of filming.

"I have definitely walked and told people: & # 39; I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to go. I'm not hanging out for the crying festival Because I imagine it will be like a great amoeba of crying, a kind of people hugging and crying. I can't do it, "said Bowen.