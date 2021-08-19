Julie Bowen Opens Up About Rescuing Injured Hiker

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“Getting recognized by someone who has sustained serious injury is extremely flattering.”
Earlier this month, a woman named Minnie John recounted her terrifying experience while hiking at Arches National Park in Utah.
After feeling lightheaded, Minnie says she sat down on a rock to rest while her family continued their hike. Soon after, she passed out, smashing head-first into other rocks.
Julie and her sister, Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer, were the first people to come across Minnie — and she credits the duo with rescuing her and caring for her in her time of need.
While Julie is glad that she could help Minnie, she admits that she didn’t do anything heroic and it is her sister that should get the credit.
“She goes Meredith Grey right away, applying pressure, doing doctor stuff. And I brought my professional expertise to the table by yelling things I’d heard on episodes of ER…so useless,” Julie said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
In fact, Julie says the articles written about the experience should probably have said, “During medical emergency, Bowen does jack shit!”
Julie added that her teenage son was even more of a help than her and his obsession with knives actually came in handy when Annie needed to cut some gauze.
Then, when Annie started to come to, she began to recognize to Julie — who joked she was too embarrassed to admit who she was.
“Look, I know this isn’t the point here. But believe me, getting recognized by someone who has sustained serious injury is extremely flattering,” Julie joked.
She concluded, “So just to recap, everyone helped save this woman. My sister, my twins, my knife-y son. And I did nothing.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!