Julianna Margulies The Morning Show LGBTQ Backlash

“You have to be careful where you’re drawing the line there.”

You know actor Julianna Margulies from tons of things, including the most recent season of The Morning Show.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Margulies plays reporter Laura Peterson, a character in the show that also identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community — and in an interview with CBS Mornings, the actor addressed any criticism of her portraying an LGBTQ+ character.


John Paul Filo / CBS via Getty Images

Margulies said she “can understand” the question of LGBTQ+ roles portrayed by members of the LGBTQ+ community, before adding: “My response also would be: We’re all making assumptions as to who I am and what my past is, and what all of our pasts are.”

She then said that she understands “100 percent that I can’t play a different race, but I am an actress, and I am supposed to embody another character. Whatever their sexuality is doesn’t matter to me, the same way watching a gay person play a straight person.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Are you telling me, because I’m a mother, I can never play a woman who’s never had a child? Or, if you’ve never been married, that you can’t play a married woman? I mean, you have to be careful where you’re drawing the line there.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“We’re actors,” she continued. “We’re supposed to embody a character regardless of their sexuality. When it comes to race and gender, that’s a whole different story, and I 100 percent agree with that. So, that’s my stance on it.”


Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Watch the interview here.

