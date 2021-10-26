Julianna Margulies The Morning Show LGBTQ Backlash

“You have to be careful where you’re drawing the line there.”
Margulies plays reporter Laura Peterson, a character in the show that also identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community — and in an interview with CBS Mornings, the actor addressed any criticism of her portraying an LGBTQ+ character.
Margulies said she “can understand” the question of LGBTQ+ roles portrayed by members of the LGBTQ+ community, before adding: “My response also would be: We’re all making assumptions as to who I am and what my past is, and what all of our pasts are.”
She then said that she understands “100 percent that I can’t play a different race, but I am an actress, and I am supposed to embody another character. Whatever their sexuality is doesn’t matter to me, the same way watching a gay person play a straight person.”
“Are you telling me, because I’m a mother, I can never play a woman who’s never had a child? Or, if you’ve never been married, that you can’t play a married woman? I mean, you have to be careful where you’re drawing the line there.”
“We’re actors,” she continued. “We’re supposed to embody a character regardless of their sexuality. When it comes to race and gender, that’s a whole different story, and I 100 percent agree with that. So, that’s my stance on it.”
Watch the interview here.
