Julian Morris Comes Out With 18th Anniversary Post

Eighteen years! The better part of two whole decades!!!
The 38-year-old actor expressed his love for Landon in an Instagram carousel posted on Thursday, writing, “18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross ❤️.”
The series of photos is simply too adorable to put into words so I will absolutely be including their screenshots below in case you’re too lazy to scroll.
Hundreds of supportive messages flooded the comments section, with Julian’s PLL costar, Keegan Allen (who played Toby) writing, “This post made my heart explode 🥰,” which — same.
Just…I have no words!
For his part, Landon shared more photos of the two on his Instagram, including a snapshot of the two as youngins. He wrote, “Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you.”
Babies!
Landon also shared a couple of videos of Julian, one of which was of the actor ice skating (cute and normal) and the other of him drinking pool water (still cute, if not as normal).
And here’s the rest of Landon’s series of photos because it would truly be a disservice to this post to not include them all in succession.
Just Landon and Julian being adorable, part 340,582.
And finally, this pic, which should honestly be framed in their home if it isn’t already.