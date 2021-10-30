Juicy Stakes Casino is taking players to Paris armed with 10 Free Spins

The New Game 10 Free Spins offer runs from today until Sunday (31 October) and allows players to spin the reels on this fantastic slot without using any of their own cash.

MELBOURNE, Australia — New game alert! Betsoft’s latest slot, Return to Paris, has just landed in the Juicy Stakes Casino game lobby and to celebrate the hugely popular online casino is offering players 10 Free Spins to try it out.

Return to Paris takes players to a museum that holds the world’s most valuable treasures but when night falls they become vulnerable to the sticky fingers of a notorious thief who keeps retuning to the museum to steal the precious items held within.

Players must join forces with the museum’s cop to hunt down the thief and save the treasure. If they do, they can enjoy some incredible big win rewards of their own with the slot paying out up to 1,056x the player’s original stake.

To qualify for the bonus, players need to make a deposit before heading to the Betsoft section of the Juicy Stakes Casino game lobby and clicking on Return to Paris. Winnings from the Free Spins bonus are capped at $250 and are subject to a fair x30 play through requirement.

Once players have captured the thief, they should take advantage of the Juicy Stakes Halloween Spins Special bonus with a frightening 220 Free Spins up for grabs. Brave enough to take on such a monster offer? Here’s what you can expect:

Deposit $25 and receive 30 Free Spins on The Magic Shoppe with the code HAUNTED1

Deposit $35 and receive 40 Free Spins on Under the Bed with the code HAUNTED 2

Deposit $50 and receive 50 Free Spins on Wild Drops with the code HAUNTED3

If you claim all three codes – codes can be claimed in any order but only once – you will receive an extra 100 Free Spins on Stacked. That’s right, 100 Free Spins totally free of charge!

The Juicy Stakes offers don’t stop there. Like to mix slots play with table games? Then you’ll love the casino’s Blackjack Free Bets promotion which sees players receive 15 Free Bets on Tangente Blackjack game, Blackjack 21.

