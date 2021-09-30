Judge Suspends Jamie Spears As Conservator Of Britney Spears’ Estate (Update)

After months of court battles and having to tell two emotional testimonies detailing the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her father, Britney Spears has won a victory in her conservatorship case, but the battle may not be over yet. As we previously reported, Britney’s father Jamie Spears has been the conservator over her estate for the last 13 years–an era which seems to be coming to an end.

According to CNN, a Los Angeles judge suspended Jamie as conservator over her estate on Wednesday. While the judge has not specified whether to not the decision is permanent, certified public accountant, John Zabel, has been appointed as a replacement by Britney and her attorney.

CNN reports Wednesday’s ruling does not end the conservatorship, noting another hearing will be set to consider terminating the conservatorship altogether.

During the court hearing, Britney;s attorney Mathew Rosengart referred to her father as a “cruel, toxic, abusive man” and accused him of putting a recording device in her bedroom.

“She wants him out of her life today rather than a lingering and toxic presence,” Rosengart said. “Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator. We learned Mr. Spears did something unfathomable. He instructed [a] security team, paid for by my client, to place a listening device in Britney’s bedroom.”

Britney previously testified against her father in court, alleging he subjected her to various forms of abuse. She alleged Jamie forcibly judges her with lithium, and detailed having to keep an IUD in place to prevent her from having anymore children.

There is no set date for the next hearing for this case, but we will keep you updated as the story develops, Roomies.

