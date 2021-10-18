Judge Signs Off On Kanye West Changing His Name To ‘Ye’ (Update)

Kanye West is officially just “Ye” now.

We’ve always known Kanye as Ye and now a judge just signed off on his official name change, ridding him of his birth name, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Ye won’t have a middle name or last name with the change either, according to the filing.

Kanye filed for the name change back in August, with the judge’s approval coming just under two months.

Ye also debuted his new haircut, which seems to accompany the news of the name change.

Even though Ye has dropped his own last name, his estranged wife has not. Kim Kardashian still has “West” in her surname, even using it on her recent ‘Saturday Night Live’ appearance when she starred as the second host of the season.

She joked in her monologue:“I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim said. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Sources previously told TMZ Kim plans on keeping the name just like the couple’s kids.

Even though the couple has kept things amicable since their split, it sounds like they’re still proceeding with the divorce.

We reported last week that Kim Kardashian secured the family’s $60 Million Hidden Hills home.

The couple purchased the property in 2014 for $20 million, though the tricked out crib has certainly gone up in value since Ye tore down the home to sprinkle his own flavor on it.

As seen in viral footage, the home contains custom fixtures like a fully-lit ceiling, detached, double-sink vanity, and a tub that fits all their children in their master bathroom.

Ye tapped on designers and architects from around the world to bring that and their “basketball court, detached gym, massive swimming pool, and two kitchens” to life.

