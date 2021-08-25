Judge sanctions Sidney Powell and other pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud By Reuters

Home Business Judge sanctions Sidney Powell and other pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud...

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Sidney Powell, an attorney later disavowed by the Trump campaign, participates in a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani (not pictured) at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hi

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Sidney Powell, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, and other attorneys over a lawsuit they filed in Michigan seeking to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory.

In a highly anticipated written ruling, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said the pro-Trump lawyers should have investigated the Republican former president’s voter fraud claims more carefully before suing.

The judge said Powell and her co-counsel in the case “have scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary along the way.”

