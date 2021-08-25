Judge sanctions Sidney Powell and other pro-Trump lawyers who claimed voter fraud By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
By Jan Wolfe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Sidney Powell, a former campaign lawyer for Donald Trump, and other attorneys over a lawsuit they filed in Michigan seeking to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory.
In a highly anticipated written ruling, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit said the pro-Trump lawyers should have investigated the Republican former president’s voter fraud claims more carefully before suing.
The judge said Powell and her co-counsel in the case “have scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary along the way.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.