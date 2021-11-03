Judge Releases Capitol Rioter With Cancer From Jail After Surprise Inspection Reveals Unsafe Conditions

While prisoners everywhere deal with unsafe conditions, a federal judge has decided that a January 6th rioter should be released from a DC jail after an inspection by US Marshals revealed “mistreatment of detainees and increased the judge’s concern that a defendant with cancer would not be treated properly.”

According to CNN, Judge Royce Lamberth ordered a transfer for Christopher Worrell. She expressed that conditions at the jail were “deplorable” and “beyond belief.” Worrell was ordered to be released on “home detention.” Upon release, he will start chemotherapy “as soon as possible.”

“This court has zero confidence that the DC jail” will provide the treatment correctly and not retaliate against Worrell, Lamberth said.

A total of 400 prisoners will be moved from a section of the DC jail. Detainees suffered from conditions like “water being shut off in many cells for several days, clogged toilets and an inmate who had been pepper-sprayed and was unable to wash the spray off for days, leading to an infection.”

A report also stated that the staff of the DC Department were “antagonizing detainees” and “directing detainees to not cooperate with” US Marshals during the unannounced inspection. “One DOC staffer was observed telling a detainee to ‘stop snitching.’”

Worrell faces six federal indictments. Authorities claim “he wore tactical gear and a radio earpiece, and marched with the Proud Boys extremist group to the Capitol.” It’s also reported that he “allegedly used pepper spray to assault police officers. He has pleaded not guilty.”

While Worrell also suffers from a broken finger that may require surgery and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, prosecutors and the jail disagree with the judge’s decision. They feel that the DC jail is equipped to handle such illnesses.

Worrell is the first rioter who has been released from jail after inspection.

