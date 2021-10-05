Judge rejects XRP hodlers’ bid to join SEC against Ripple case as defendants By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
There has been another twist in the ongoing battle between distributed ledger technology firm and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On Monday, Oct. 4, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that individuals holding the company’s XRP token cannot act in Ripple’s ongoing lawsuit as defendants.