Judge rejects Nikola founder’s bid to dismiss or move U.S. criminal fraud case

Article content NEW YORK — A U.S. judge on Monday refused to dismiss a federal indictment charging Nikola Corp’s billionaire founder Trevor Milton with defrauding investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker’s technology. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected Milton’s claim that he should not have been indicted https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/us-charges-nikola-founder-trevor-milton-with-lying-investors-2021-07-29 in New York for securities fraud and wire fraud because his alleged lies were in Arizona and Utah, where he lives, and the case belonged there if at all.

Article content The Manhattan-based judge said Milton, 39, could be tried in New York if he traded Nikola stock on the Nasdaq and communicated false statements to that state. Ramos said other factors also supported keeping the case in New York despite Milton’s wish to care at home for his wife, who according to court papers has an autoimmune disorder and other “severe” health issues. Lawyers for Milton did not immediately respond to requests for comment. They have called the indictment “legally deficient” and plan to seek a dismissal on substantive grounds. Nikola has not been accused of wrongdoing. Authorities said Milton used a blitz of social media posts, and TV and podcast interviews to drive up Nikola’s stock price over nearly a year.