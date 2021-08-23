Judge Raises Tory Lanez’s Bail To $250K In Megan Thee Stallion Case (Exclusive)

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TSR Exclusive: A judge has raised Tory Lanez’s bail to $250,000 after finding he violated an order of protection placed on him in the Megan Thee Stallion assault case. He is expected to post bail immediately.

The Shade Room was in court moments ago when Tory Lanez was ordered to appear before a judge after prosecutors filed a motion last week to hold Tory in contempt for violating a court order to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

Prosecutors claimed Tory was within 100 yards of Meg in late July at Rolling Loud when he joined DaBaby on stage for his set. Prosecutors argued Tory’s guest appearance violated the order of protection against him and prosecutors also claimed Tory and DaBaby attempted to rush the stage during Megan’s performance.

In response to Tory’s presence at the festival, prosecutors asked the judge to revoke Tory’s bond or increase his bail to $500,000, but the judge raised it to half that and warned Tory that if he violates the protection order again, he’ll be remanded into the custody of the court.

As previously reported, Tory is facing felony assault charges for allegedly shooting Megan in her foot after they attended a Kylie Jenner pool party on July 12, 2020, in the Hollywood Hills.

Last November, Tory pleaded not guilty to the charges and in January, Tory’s attorney filed a motion to modify the protective order to allow him to speak publicly about the case.

In particular, Tory was seeking to speak on gun residue from the crime scene that allegedly implicates others in the case.

“In light of (Megan’s) recent tweets and the public attention to this matter, Mr. Peterson asks that this Court modify the protective order as it relates to him, his counsel and/or his representatives,” a rep for Tory said.

However, that motion to lift the gag order was denied by the judge in February.

We’ll be sure to keep y’all posted on any updates in this case.

Judge Raises Tory Lanez's Bail To $250K In Megan Thee Stallion Case (Exclusive)