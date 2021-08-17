Judge questions Fox News bid to shake $2.7 billion Smartmatic election suit

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content A New York state judge on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward Fox Corp’s bid to dismiss Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion lawsuit that accused Fox News hosts and guests of making defamatory claims about the voting technology firm during the network’s coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. During an oral argument held virtually, Judge David Cohen made comments sympathetic toward Smartmatic, which in February sued Fox https://www.reuters.com/article/us-smartmatic-lawsuit-fox-corp/smartmatic-sues-fox-news-giuliani-over-election-rigging-claims-idUSKBN2A42JO and two of Donald Trump’s former lawyers, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, after the attorneys falsely accused it of rigging votes against the former president. Smartmatic is a London-headquartered company with a U.S. unit based in Florida.

Article content Cohen did not say when he would rule on Fox’s motion to dismiss https://www.reuters.com/article/us-smartmatic-lawsuit-fox-corp/fox-news-asks-for-smartmatic-lawsuit-over-election-rigging-claims-to-be-dismissed-idUSKBN2A90D2 the case. The judge questioned whether there was any basis whatsoever for claims Powell and Giuliani made about Smartmatic during appearances on Fox News, like that the company was banned in Texas. “How is that not defamatory?,” the judge asked. “Did any evidence ever come to light that Smartmatic was banned in Texas?” Cohen also asked whether former Fox News host Lou Dobbs ever attempted to ascertain proof of this claim. Paul Clement, a lawyer representing Fox Corp, responded that those allegations were made during an interview Dobbs conducted with Giuliani, and that Fox News had a right under the U.S. Constitution’s protection for press freedom to report on newsworthy claims made by Trump’s lawyers.