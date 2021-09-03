Judge orders Ripple to hand over 1 million Slack messages to the SEC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered to produce one million missing Slack messages between employees which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sought to access.

Despite Ripple’s protestations that complying would cost up to $1 million, the judge deemed the messages critical and unique evidence for the SEC’s ongoing case against the multi-billion dollar company for selling unregistered securities.