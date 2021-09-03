Judge orders Ripple to hand over 1 million Slack messages to the SEC By Cointelegraph

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered to produce one million missing Slack messages between employees which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sought to access.
Despite Ripple’s protestations that complying would cost up to $1 million, the judge deemed the messages critical and unique evidence for the SEC’s ongoing case against the multi-billion dollar company for selling unregistered securities.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.