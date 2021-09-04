Judge orders Ripple to hand over 1 million Slack messages to the SEC By Cointelegraph

United States Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered to produce 1 million missing Slack messages among employees that the Securities and Exchange Commission has sought to access.
Despite Ripple’s protestations that complying would cost up to $1 million, the judge deemed the messages critical and unique evidence for the SEC’s ongoing case against the multi-billion-dollar company for selling unregistered securities.
