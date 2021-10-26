Judge In Upcoming Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Rules That Prosecutors Can Not Refer To Those He Killed As “Victims”—But Will Allow Them To Be Called “Rioters” Or “Looters”

Roommates, just before his trial officially begins on November 1st, the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder case has ruled that prosecutors cannot refer to the people he killed as “victims,” but they can be referred to as “rioters” or “looters.” You’ll recall that Rittenhouse shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin that were protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In the latest development in the Kyle Rittenhouse upcoming murder case, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder made a recent ruling that has changed the trial significantly before it’s even started. Judge Schroeder ruled that attorneys are prohibited from referring to the two people that Rittenhouse killed as “victims” because the two deceased individuals were not convicted of a crime, so they could not be called victims.

That’s not the only update in the case that has many outraged, as Judge Schroeder also stated, while those who were killed by Rittenhouse could not be called victims, they could be referred to as “rioters,” “looters,” “arsonists” or “any other pejorative term.”

Upon that announcement, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argued that unless there is proof that the people shot by Rittenhouse actually engaged in any of those actions (and that Rittenhouse had seen it before he killed them) the labels are even more “loaded” than what Judge Schroeder assigns to the term “victim.”

In response, Judge Schroeder replied “Let the evidence show what it shows.” Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial is slated to begin on November 1st and estimated to last for at least three weeks.

