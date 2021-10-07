Judge Grants Pooh Shiesty’s Request To Keep October Trial Date–Faces A Possible Life Sentence (Exclusive Details)

TSR Exclusive Details: The federal judge presiding over Pooh Shiesty’s robbery case has granted his and his co-defendants’ joint motion to withdraw their request to continue the trial to December.

In documents obtained by The Shade Room, Judge K. Michael Moore signed off on the order, granting Pooh’s request and denying his original motion to postpone his trial until December.

Initially, Pooh Shiesty asked for his trial to be pushed back a few months so his defense attorney could build his case and the court docs showed that federal prosecutors were not opposed to the motion, only asking that his trial be pushed back to February 2022 due to some scheduling conflicts.

Apparently, Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants had a change of heart after prosecutors noted they would use that time to “prove” at least 10 other serious crimes. The judge noted in his order that “all of the Defendants believe that it is in their best interest to proceed to trial…even in light of the voluminous discovery.”

That means Pooh and his crew will move forward with the original date, which is set for the 25th of this month.

To remind y’all of the crimes that Pooh is accused of, prosecutors allege Pooh Shiesty and two others robbed and shot two people on October 9th, 2020, at a Bay Harbor Islands hotel. The federal indictment claims the two victims were trying to sell Pooh and his associates marijuana and a pair of high-end sneakers.

Prosecutors allege things went left during the transaction when Pooh and his crew allegedly shot the sellers with semi-automatic weapons. They are also accused of driving away from the scene with the sneakers and marijuana in hand without paying for them, according to the court docs.

The indictment charges Pooh Shiesty and his alleged accomplices with one count each of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Though the victims survived the shooting, Pooh still faces a possible life sentence given the charges he’s facing.

We previously reported that the feds used Pooh Shiesty’s Instagram account to connect him to the alleged robbery.

Federal investigators found a Louis Vuitton bag that contained almost $41,000 in cash that fell out of a McLaren luxury vehicle that Pooh rented. According to the feds, just days before the robbery that he is accused of, Pooh reportedly posted photos of himself with “several long rifles and a plethora of $100.00 bills”.

One of the bills he posted on Instagram featured the same serial number as one of the bills in the Louis Vuitton bag at the shooting and robbery scene.

Additionally, one of the other men charged in the case, Jayden Darosa, posted himself holding a Draco automatic rifle on his own Instagram…which was allegedly the same one Pooh Shiesty used in the shooting incident.

