Judge Gives Kodak Black Permission To Perform At Rolling Loud In New York After Previously Failing Drug Tests

Back in September Kodak Black was ordered to receive treatment after violating the terms of his release by failing his drug tests. However, it looks like he’ll be able to move around and make his way to New York City for the upcoming Rolling Loud festival.

According to TMZ, Kodak filed documents asking the court to allow him to attend Rolling Loud in New York City this upcoming weekend since it is for business purposes. A judge has signed off on his request, allowing him to be present at the festival, as long as he remains in contact with his Supervised Release Officer.

As previously reported, it was revealed that he failed a drug test a few months back, and documents show that he tested positive for marijuana in February and then MDMA in August. As a result, he was ordered to complete a 90-day treatment program.

He was recently granted permission to spend 30 of those 90 days outside the state of Florida. As mentioned before, earlier this month, he asked a judge to leave the state because his physicians believe he could benefit from a program outside the state of Florida. No word on the name of a potential program or its location.

In the meantime, Kodak is scheduled to hit the stage at Rolling Loud NYC on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloud)

Kodak was released from prison back in January after being pardoned by Donald Trump before making his exit from the presidential office. At the time of his release, Kodak said, “I want to thank the President Donald Trump for his commitment to justice reform and shortening my sentence. I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know. I want to continue giving back, learning, and growing.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Judge Gives Kodak Black Permission To Perform At Rolling Loud In New York After Previously Failing Drug Tests appeared first on The Shade Room.