TSR Exclusive: A Los Angeles County judge has denied bail to Corey Walker, one of the four teens accused of killing the late Pop Smoke.

The Shade Room was in court this morning when Walker’s attorney, Christopher Darden, requested bail for his client, but prosecutors filed a response to the motion suggesting that Walker’s case was not applicable for bail based on the letter of the law.

Judge Curtis B. Rappe seemed to agree with the state, denying the bail motion for Walker, who will for now remain in custody until trial.

Rappe also noted that the case was no longer a capital one. If you recall, back in July, we exclusively reported that prosecutors motioned to take the death penalty off the table.

We also previously reported Darden’s intentions in getting Walker home ahead of his trial. Walker was officially arraigned in August and he’s facing a potential max sentence of life without parole. When we spoke to Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams, she declined to comment about why her office decided to not seek the death penalty.

Walker, 20, was the only suspect who was an adult at the time of Pop Smoke’s death. He and three juvenile males are accused of killing Pop Smoke during a robbery in February of 2020.

At a preliminary hearing, Williams said Walker had scouted the house hours earlier and knew the teens planned to rob Pop Smoke at gunpoint to obtain the ice he flashed in his Instagram photos earlier that day.

“They specifically target this house wanting this victim to be there,” Williams said, saying Walker’s actions showed a “reckless indifference to human life.”

He’ll be back in court in mid October. Williams told the judge she believes the trial will take a total of 3-4 weeks including jury selection.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates in this case.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Judge Denies Bail For Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killer Corey Walker (Exclusive) appeared first on The Shade Room.