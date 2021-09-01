Judge begins ruling on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Article content A U.S. judge began delivering his ruling on Wednesday on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s request to approve its bankruptcy reorganization plan that would shield the company’s Sackler family owners from future litigation over the opioid crisis. If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approves the deal, which Purdue values at more than $10 billion, it would clear a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits. Drain began reading his ruling by saying it was clear the wrongful marketing of the company’s opioid products contributed to the country’s addiction crisis, which touched every corner of the country. “That makes the bankruptcy case before me highly unusual and complex,” Drain said.

Article content Drain did not immediately indicate how he would rule, as he continued to read his opinion. The plan would dissolve the drugmaker and shift assets to a new company owned by a trust rather than the Sackler family members. The new company would be run to combat the opioid epidemic in U.S. communities that alleged Purdue and its owners aggressively marketed the painkiller OxyContin while playing down its abuse and overdose risks. The plan includes legal releases shielding Sackler family members from future opioid litigation, a controversial provision that some states opposed. The Sacklers have denied allegations, raised in lawsuits and elsewhere, that they bear responsibility for the U.S. opioid epidemic. They have said they acted ethically and lawfully while serving on Purdue’s board.