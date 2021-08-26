Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

A federal judge allowed Johnson & Johnson to split its talc-related liabilities from the rest of its business, a decision that could enable the drugmaker to move thousands of claims into bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein ruled at a hearing on Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)