Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Rocks Cutout Dress At British Fashion Awards – Hollywood Life

Fashion daredevil! Iris Law, 21, looked sensational while attending the British Fashion Awards on Nov. 29. The daughter of Jude Law, 48, and Sadie Frost, 56, evoked Greek goddess vibes wearing a swirling metal bra and matching chains along with a sand-hued bustier and a gauzy sarong with tassels. The young model complemented her look — which was by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu — with a pair of over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots crafted from rich, chocolate brown leather. Looking edgy as ever, she had her platinum locks buzzed short while going for ultra-glowing makeup.

Iris thanked the designers for inviting her to the fete while showing off the ensemble on her Instagram. She wrote, “It is always so inspiring to attend the British fashion awards. Thank you @jimmychoo for hosting me in these thigh highs and thank you to @dilarafindikoglu ~ this custom dress is so beautiful, I had so much fun designing with you and seeing the amazing way that you work ~ thank you for bringing our vision to life.” Iris went on to say, “Yesterday was just another reminder of how important it is to continue to champion creativity and diversity in this industry. It’s inspiring to see it everyone’s efforts finally having the recognition it deserves.”