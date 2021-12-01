Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Rocks Cutout Dress At British Fashion Awards – Hollywood Life

Iris thanked the designers for inviting her to the fete while showing off the ensemble on her Instagram. She wrote, “It is always so inspiring to attend the British fashion awards. Thank you @jimmychoo for hosting me in these thigh highs and thank you to @dilarafindikoglu ~ this custom dress is so beautiful, I had so much fun designing with you and seeing the amazing way that you work ~ thank you for bringing our vision to life.” Iris went on to say, “Yesterday was just another reminder of how important it is to continue to champion creativity and diversity in this industry. It’s inspiring to see it everyone’s efforts finally having the recognition it deserves.”
Iris is one of Jude’s six children. The British heartthrob is also dad to Rafferty, 25, Rudy, 19, Sophia, 12, Ada, 6, and a newborn, who is just months old. Iris has followed her mom’s path as a model, having been featured on the runways of Miu Miu and Burberry while also gracing the pages of Vogue. Back in 2016 she talked about how her mom’s old photos inspired her, telling Teen Vogue, “I like looking at pictures of my mom when she was around my age and seeing her makeup and little dresses. I was always really interested in what she was wearing growing up and did quite creative things with how I dressed myself.”