Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Rocks Cutout Dress At British Fashion Awards – Hollywood Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Rocks Cutout Dress At British Fashion Awards – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Rocks Cutout Dress At British Fashion Awards – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb
Fashion daredevil! Iris Law, 21, looked sensational while attending the British Fashion Awards on Nov. 29. The daughter of Jude Law, 48, and Sadie Frost, 56, evoked Greek goddess vibes wearing a swirling metal bra and matching chains along with a sand-hued bustier and a gauzy sarong with tassels. The young model complemented her look — which was by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu — with a pair of over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots crafted from rich, chocolate brown leather. Looking edgy as ever, she had her platinum locks buzzed short while going for ultra-glowing makeup.
iris law
Iris Law went for Greek goddess vibes at the British Fashion Awards on Nov. 29. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Iris thanked the designers for inviting her to the fete while showing off the ensemble on her Instagram. She wrote, “It is always so inspiring to attend the British fashion awards. Thank you @jimmychoo for hosting me in these thigh highs and thank you to @dilarafindikoglu ~ this custom dress is so beautiful, I had so much fun designing with you and seeing the amazing way that you work ~ thank you for bringing our vision to life.” Iris went on to say, “Yesterday was just another reminder of how important it is to continue to champion creativity and diversity in this industry. It’s inspiring to see it everyone’s efforts finally having the recognition it deserves.”
iris law
She wore a custom outfit from Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu with a pair of over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
Iris is one of Jude’s six children. The British heartthrob is also dad to Rafferty, 25, Rudy, 19, Sophia, 12, Ada, 6, and a newborn, who is just months old. Iris has followed her mom’s path as a model, having been featured on the runways of Miu Miu and Burberry while also gracing the pages of Vogue. Back in 2016 she talked about how her mom’s old photos inspired her, telling Teen Vogue, “I like looking at pictures of my mom when she was around my age and seeing her makeup and little dresses. I was always really interested in what she was wearing growing up and did quite creative things with how I dressed myself.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard Confirms He ‘Found Love’...

Heather Dubrow Talks Tamra Judge ‘RHOC’ Return —...

Expecting Second Child With Actor – Hollywood Life

All The Hawkeye Easter Eggs From Episode 3

Kelly Osbourne Claps Back At News Article About...

Porsha Williams Details Past Encounters With R. Kelly:...

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s 3rd Wedding Anniversary:...

Michael B. Jordan ‘Finally Found Love’ With Lori...

Christine Quinn, Selling Sunset Cast Plays Who’s Who

Kim Cattrall Was ‘Never’ Included In Revival –...

Leave a Comment