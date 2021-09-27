JT Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors In Series Of Tweets–“If I Was Pregnant What Y’all Gone Do?”

Whew! From what fans can see, JT has been out serving looks and getting to her bag as of late, but she decided address folks on the innanet after rumors started to swirl about her potentially being pregnant. After seeing mostly selfies of this half of the City Girls and possibly noticing some changes in her physical appearance, fans were convinced JT had a bun in the oven–a rumor she shut down over the weekend.

While fans had no solid proof that JT was expecting, photos floating around showing the City Girl sporting a wristband commonly used by pregnant women to treat nausea fueled the already growing rumor. Shortly after, Arrogant Tae posted a video of JT looking good, but an emoji covering her midsection had people talking, and JT seemed to have had enough.

“Its getting weird!!! I told him put an emoji there because my pants were dirty but I liked the video,” JT captioned the video without the emoji. “I shouldn’t even have to constantly tell a bunch of strangers I’m not hiding sh*t!!! I’m not pregnant now leave me alone.”

JT continued addressing the rumor in a series of tweets.

“B*tch can’t even use emojis no more! I let y’all rock cause on some serious sh*t if I was pregnant what y’all gone do? Nothing!,” she wrote. “As a woman half y’all h*es need to go educate y’all self nausea not only caused by pregnancy! & the way I control my nausea shouldn’t be y’all business!

Fans seem to think JT is taking the same route as Yung Miami, who initially being pregnant when fans started to speculate. Nevertheless, JT is standing ten toes, and said her body is absolutely fine.

