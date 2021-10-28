JT Medical Announces the Company is Accepting New MOUs in Addition to Its Current Two

Article content MAYFIELD, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — JT Medical (the “Company”) , JT Medical announces that it is now accepting memorandums of understanding (MOUs) from researchers wishing to secure high quality, repeatable batch, plant-based medical products derived from regulated plants, including but not limited to, cannabis, psilocybin mushroom, and peyote. These products will be grown in the Company’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (DEA) licensed facility in Mayfield, Pennsylvania, in the U.S.

Article content JT Medical currently has two MOUs to cultivate medical cannabis and psilocybin mushroom. As supply capacity is limited, subsequent MOUs will be prioritized on a “first-come” basis. Additional capacity will be provided based on the number and size of MOUs that proceed to a definitive agreement. Scott Noerr, co-founder and CFO of JT Medical, notes, “We anticipate strong interest as many companies are now becoming eligible for research and development (R&D) tax credits .” Cultivation equipment will be provided by Sprout AI Inc, a publicly traded company (CSE: SPRT) ( www.sproutai.solutions ). Sprout AI provides self-contained habitats that enable high-quality, repeatable batches, through the control of variables that are known to impact crop duplication. Sprout AI habitats are used to ensure the replication of active medicinal plant ingredients as well as terpene, flavonoids and other desired components. This enables both short-, mid-, and long-term studies are derived from the “same” product for medical research and efficacy reports.

Article content The Sprout AI habitats will be operated using the enterprise resource planning and compliance (ERPc) software provided by One System One Solution (OS2) that will also permit researchers to track their batches from inception from seed, clone, or tissue sample, through to the final use/product. This access will include monitoring data of each batch while in production and tracing each batch through harvest, production and delivery. OS2 has been approved in seven countries for use under medical licensed projects. Production, process, and distribution of plant-based products will be under license from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (DEA) to be granted to JT Medical. About

JT Medical To learn more about JT Medical Visit https://www.jtmedicalgroup.com/ .

Article content Co-Founder – CFO

Scott N Noerr

JT Medical, LLC

Phone: 717-437-0437 E-mail:

scott@jtmedical.net About Sprout AI To learn more about Sprout AI visit https://www.sproutai.solutions . Investor Relations Contact

Colleen McKay

Sprout AI Inc.

Tel: + 1 (289) 231-9026

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

