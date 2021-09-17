JPMorgan to launch digital bank Chase in Britain next week

Article content

LONDON — JPMorgan is set to launch its big assault on British high street banks and online lenders from next week, with the launch of its long-planned digital retail bank Chase.

The venture – JPMorgan’s first overseas retail bank – is set to launch its smartphone app initially offering current accounts on Tuesday, a JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed.

Sanoke Viswanathan, head of the online venture, told the Times and Financial Times newspapers on Friday the bank planned to expand into lending and investments as well as expand in other countries if successful, starting with continental Europe.