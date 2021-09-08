JPMorgan to buy majority stake in Volkswagen’s payments business

Article content

LONDON — JPMorgan has struck a deal to buy a majority stake in German car giant Volkswagen’s payments business ahead of a planned rollout of in-car technology that allows drivers to automatically pay for fuel or tolls.

The U.S. bank has agreed to buy close to 75% of Volkswagen Payments S.A. for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Luxembourg-based business was founded in 2017 and operates across 32 countries. It offers car purchase and leasing, in-vehicle payments, fueling and electric vehicle charging and subscription services such as insurance and in-vehicle entertainment.