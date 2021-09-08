JPMorgan to buy majority stake in Volkswagen’s payments business By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan (NYSE:) has struck a deal to buy a majority stake in German car giant Volkswagen (DE:)’s payments business ahead of a planned rollout of in-car technology that allows drivers to automatically pay for fuel or tolls.

The U.S. bank has agreed to buy close to 75% of Volkswagen Payments S.A. for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Luxembourg-based business was founded in 2017 and operates across 32 countries. It offers car purchase and leasing, in-vehicle payments, fuelling and electric vehicle charging and subscription services such as insurance and in-vehicle entertainment.

JPMorgan said it plans to invest in and rebrand the payments business and expand its mobility-focused payments to other industries.

“One of the fastest-growing platforms is the connected car marketplace, whereby the car acts like a wallet for purchasing goods, services or subscriptions,” Shahrokh Moinian, EMEA head of wholesale payments at JPMorgan, told Reuters.

Non-finance companies, including car manufacturers, have stepped up expansion into financial services in recent years.

Volkswagen’s financial services division will retain a 25.1% stake in the payments business, JPMorgan said. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Volkswagen Group did not provide a breakdown of earnings for the payments business in its half-year results in July, but said sales at its financial services arm were 22.6 billion euros ($26.77 billion), up 18% on the prior year.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

