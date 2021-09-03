JPMorgan sounds alarm over ‘frothy’ crypto markets after August boom By Cointelegraph

JPMorgan (NYSE:) analysts have warned clients that cryptocurrency markets are looking frothy after the August trading boom saw spot market trading volumes once again top $1 trillion.
In a note to clients reported by Markets Insider, the JPMorgan analysts suggested valuations in crypto markets, especially altcoins and NFTs, are getting too high.
