JPMorgan sounds alarm over ‘frothy’ crypto markets after August boom By Cointelegraph

JPMorgan sounds alarm over 'frothy' crypto markets after August boom

JPMorgan (NYSE:) analysts have warned clients that cryptocurrency markets are looking frothy after the August trading boom saw spot market trading volumes once again top $1 trillion.

In a note to clients reported by Markets Insider, the JPMorgan analysts suggested valuations in crypto markets, especially altcoins and nonfungible tokens (NFT), are getting too high.

Figures for OpenSea in August. Source: DappRadar