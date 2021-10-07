JPMorgan shares patents to spur low-carbon technology development

Article content

NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday said it would allow others to use its intellectual property in hopes of speeding up the transition to low-carbon technology and energy sources.

The bank is making several key patents related to how it efficiently cools and ventilates its massive data centers available to anyone using low carbon technologies as part of a joint pledge initiated by Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Launched in April this year, companies have shared more than 450 patents as part of the pledge, shining a light on the technology these companies are using to mitigate their carbon footprints.